Prospector Partners LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newmont by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,849,661. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.17. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $295,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,013 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.