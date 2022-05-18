Prospector Partners LLC Has $9.98 Million Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,910 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $565,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,799 shares of company stock worth $2,531,790 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.12. 290,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,320. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.36. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

