Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,746 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up approximately 2.1% of Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.53.

Shares of PXD stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,477,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.17 and a 200 day moving average of $217.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $279.98.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

