Prospector Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prospector Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.61. 5,831,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,313,098. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

About Raytheon Technologies (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.