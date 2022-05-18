Prospector Partners LLC Sells 3,950 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prospector Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,765,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $650,495,000 after buying an additional 195,657 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX traded down $4.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.44. 1,606,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,781. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 84.27%.

In other news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

