Prudential PLC Boosts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,763 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,116,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. 74,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,144,023. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.54.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.98.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $2,450,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $2,979,601.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 580,671 shares of company stock worth $61,108,321 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

