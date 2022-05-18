Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,685 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,309 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 84.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 712,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 326,989 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 53,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.98. 205,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,281,032. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Several analysts have commented on RF shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

