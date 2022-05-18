Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded down $21.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $586.70. 47,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $594.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $591.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.70 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $239.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

