Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Accenture by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,323,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $423,275,000 after buying an additional 670,351 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,005,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Accenture by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2,549.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 452,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,730,000 after buying an additional 435,314 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACN traded down $12.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.49. 52,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,169. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $274.79 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average is $343.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

