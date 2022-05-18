Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after buying an additional 32,456 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 129,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 41,629 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $3,718,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. 95,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,318,735. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.