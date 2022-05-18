Prudential PLC Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,228,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,760,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Datadog by 6,107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Datadog from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Datadog stock traded down $7.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.44. 168,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,742,053. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.02 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,505,000.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.04.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total transaction of $206,260.04. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,114.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.37, for a total value of $896,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,704 shares of company stock worth $32,919,551. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.