Prudential PLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 162.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $1,858,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in ServiceNow by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 67,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,761,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $406,925.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 932 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.26, for a total transaction of $456,922.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,613.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,974 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,473. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $662.72.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded down $18.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,795. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $512.02 and its 200 day moving average is $573.57. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

