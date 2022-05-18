Prudential PLC Has $5.64 Million Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,740 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TELUS by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TELUS by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TELUS stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.38. 73,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,012,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.04%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

