Prudential PLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1,263.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,466,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 53.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,545,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001,945 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $90,844,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,381,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,101 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 36.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,836,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,262 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

SJR stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,843. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 58.23%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

