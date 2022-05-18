Prudential PLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $297.15. 50,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,869. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $193.11 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.78 and its 200 day moving average is $267.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $282.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,168,312 shares of company stock worth $332,138,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

