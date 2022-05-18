Prudential PLC Lowers Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.43. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $39.11.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

