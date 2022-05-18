Prudential PLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Waste Management by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after acquiring an additional 395,301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,255,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.42. 20,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.77 and its 200 day moving average is $157.22.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.57.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

