Prudential PLC Sells 1,399 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.42. 20,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,810. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.97 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The stock has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.22.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock valued at $16,222,631. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, lowered Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

