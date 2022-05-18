Prudential PLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.
TTD stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 100,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.14, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.
In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
