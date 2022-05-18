Prudential PLC Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,829 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.86. 100,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,111. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.14, a PEG ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 2.15. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.83.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

