Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 489.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $25,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 36,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.24, for a total value of $5,639,232.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.30.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $157.39. 19,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,524. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.50 and a 1-year high of $187.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

