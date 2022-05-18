Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 38,100 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.42% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $30,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $2.41 on Wednesday, reaching $75.43. 10,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

PNFP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.86.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.