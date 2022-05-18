Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 9,339 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.13. 167,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,244. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.37.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

