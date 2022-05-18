Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $30.33 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $30,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $12.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.41. The stock had a trading volume of 373,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,811,567. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.68. The stock has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.30.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

