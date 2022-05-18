Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $40.25 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $40,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,908,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 132.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,716,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,233,000 after buying an additional 977,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,484,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,279,000 after buying an additional 940,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $10.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.44. 378,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,400. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.36. The company has a market cap of $227.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.08 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

