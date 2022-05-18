Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $33,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,646,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 132.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 46.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,572,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR traded down $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,927. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.51 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

