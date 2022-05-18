Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $21,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $505.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.29.

NYSE:PAYC traded down $12.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.10. The company had a trading volume of 14,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,058. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $259.95 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $41,559.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 2,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $745,625.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,775,160.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $3,934,164 over the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

