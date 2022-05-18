Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,406 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $46,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 691 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Macquarie lowered Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $694.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NFLX traded down $13.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.26. The company had a trading volume of 370,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,006,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $449.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

