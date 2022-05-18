Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 10,525 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $22,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. 333,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,070. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.06.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.