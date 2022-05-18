Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 109 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.35% of Manhattan Associates worth $34,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 13,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock traded down $8.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.01. 21,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,247. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

