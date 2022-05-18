Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,868 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.14% of Teleflex worth $20,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TFX traded down $6.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $286.36. 23,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $256.77 and a 52-week high of $428.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.54.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.16. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

