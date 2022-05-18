Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 5,337 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,337 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in STERIS were worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in STERIS by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in STERIS by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

STERIS stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,471. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $188.10 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.28. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.97%.

In other STERIS news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

