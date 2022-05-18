Public Index Network Hits Market Capitalization of $530,362.76 (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $530,362.76 and $635.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,201.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00562050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.64 or 0.00515819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00034213 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,855.43 or 1.68409424 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008980 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

