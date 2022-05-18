Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Trading Down 4.3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 752,648 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,408,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

PGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial cut Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$0.70 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.

Pure Gold Mining ( CVE:PGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the PureGold Mine project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,648 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

