Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 2,083,347 Shares

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 2,083,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,750,063.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,110,072 shares in the company, valued at $173,675,136.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 987,859 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,524,394.22.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 650,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $4,205,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,797,545 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $12,996,250.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,883. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $318.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $143.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.12 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 23.87% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $45.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

