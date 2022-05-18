Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pyxis Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of Pyxis Tankers stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -0.73.

Pyxis Tankers ( NASDAQ:PXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

