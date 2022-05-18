Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Issued By Cormark

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Materials in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Meta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of Meta Materials stock opened at 1.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.33. Meta Materials has a twelve month low of 1.03 and a twelve month high of 21.76. The firm has a market cap of $507.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMATGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.02 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 2.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.80 million. Meta Materials had a negative net margin of 999.55% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 702.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Waldern sold 171,432 shares of Meta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 1.85, for a total transaction of 317,149.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

