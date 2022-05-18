Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS) Reduced by Analyst

Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Surgical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Minerva Surgical’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Minerva Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTRS opened at $2.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.23. Minerva Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

