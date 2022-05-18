Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Perrigo in a report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Perrigo stock opened at $38.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.34 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day moving average of $38.04.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1,723.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,054,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,925,000 after buying an additional 295,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Perrigo by 221.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

