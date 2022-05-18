Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Lowered by William Blair

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for S&P Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.40. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $339.28 on Monday. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.24.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.7% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

