QLC Chain Market Cap Reaches $1.39 Million (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $67,456.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,385.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00598952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00490847 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.95 or 1.89085185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008998 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

