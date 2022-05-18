Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $140.02

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $140.02 and last traded at $140.27, with a volume of 1328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 28.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 564.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,771 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 280,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,516,000 after acquiring an additional 62,896 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.