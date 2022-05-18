Qualcomm Inc. DE Purchases New Position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 531,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,558,000. GLOBALFOUNDRIES comprises approximately 6.6% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,767,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 74,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,822. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

