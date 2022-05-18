Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Receives $136.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.55.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $113.66 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $84.40 and a 52-week high of $140.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.45.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Standard Investments LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,624,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after buying an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $150,058,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth $84,921,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

