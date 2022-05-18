Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 268,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in News by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,654,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after acquiring an additional 421,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,179,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in News by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,253,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,087,000 after acquiring an additional 107,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in News by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $27.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

