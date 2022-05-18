Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 310.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,652 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,624,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,540,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,858 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,922,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,261,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,406,000. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

Shares of PSTH stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.86.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.