Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 491.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,488 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,715.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,072,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,304 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,535,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $635,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,794 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,453,000 after purchasing an additional 577,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities cut their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.68.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

