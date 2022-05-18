Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $5.85 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,848,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.32.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total transaction of $1,739,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total transaction of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PXD opened at $276.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $278.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

