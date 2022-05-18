Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $5.11 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after purchasing an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,348,000 after purchasing an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,700,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,726,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,575,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 772,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Below alerts:

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.12. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.75 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIVE. StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Five Below Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.