Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 237,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,583,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.57% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter worth $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period.

ILF stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

