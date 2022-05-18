Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Rayonier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

RYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

RYN stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 90.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

